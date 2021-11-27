Charismatic and funny; meet Jockqyay, who likes to go by “Qyay!” This teen has the uncanny ability to make friends with anyone, and it is said that when one first meets him, they like him instantly.
An athlete with a funny side, Qyay, 16, is into playing basketball and likes listening to hip-hop. If he isn’t shooting hoops, he probably can be found playing video games, with as Fortnite, Forza and football games, all in rotation to play. Qyay loves eating seafood, especially crab legs. Red is his favorite color, and he is an animal lover. Dogs, cheetahs, panthers and tigers are just a few of his favorites.
Having superpowers like Aquaman to communicate with animals or being invisible would be Qyay’s pick. He does well with adults and peers. When looking to the future, Qyay wants to drive go-carts, work for Ford and be a YouTube gamer.
He is in the 10th grade, and likes learning math best.
Qyay would do well in a Christian family with a mom and a dad, living in a more urban area, in which he can be the youngest or only child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He wishes to have pets in his family.
Qyay will need to remain in contact with his siblings and foster parents following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Qyay lives in Missouri. Child ID: 126493.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.