Take a moment to learn about Koa! Interacting with others and smiling are a few of his favorite things. Koa, 6, delights in playing with learning toys and coloring. He enjoys interacting with adults.
This first grader likes attending school.
Koa would do best in a family in which he is the youngest child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Koa lives in Nevada. Child ID: 216498
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or go to www.wyomingcs.org.