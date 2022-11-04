A Child Waits 11-4-22: Robert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County and
Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Saturday from 2 AM to 6 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers 5
and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Get to know more about Robert, 13. If there is one thing you should know about this kiddo, it would be his adoration for reading. He is a stellar reader who also enjoys playing video games.
Robert has an interest in hiking and adores cats. His favorite characters come from the game Fortnite. Blue is his best-liked color, and he would want to have the ability to fly as his superpower. Chicken and rice is a comfort meal for Robert.
He is now in the sixth grade. English and math are two classes he enjoys.
Robert would do best in a Christian family; however, his caseworker will consider all family types.
He has significant connections to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Robert lives in Nevada. Child ID: 207405
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.