A Child Waits 11-4-22: Robert

Robert

Get to know more about Robert, 13. If there is one thing you should know about this kiddo, it would be his adoration for reading. He is a stellar reader who also enjoys playing video games.

Robert has an interest in hiking and adores cats. His favorite characters come from the game Fortnite. Blue is his best-liked color, and he would want to have the ability to fly as his superpower. Chicken and rice is a comfort meal for Robert.


