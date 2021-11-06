Zodicus, who likes to go by Zodi, 6, is a unique child who loves to stay active. “Really good on his feet” is the perfect way to describe this spry child, who is fond of playing soccer and basketball.
Along with sports, Zodi is always ready to jump on the trampoline, or zoom around on his bike and scooter. This growing boy has never encountered a taco that he didn’t want to eat quickly, and he thinks invisibility sounds like a rad power to have. Anything can be a drum for this fellow, who is also interested in learning guitar.
Spiderman is the best hero in Zodi’s eyes, and he also loves cats and zebras. Described as a funny, snuggly and loving person, he adores being in the spotlight. Zodi enjoys socializing with adults and peers. When asked about the future, this spirited child responded that he wants to build houses. He also speaks about being a dad and having kids of his own.
This first-grader picks pink first when he needs a crayon for coloring.
All family types will be considered for Zodi. He will need to remain in contact with his brother following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Zodi lives in Colorado. Child ID: 329206
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
