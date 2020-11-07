Dakota, 17, is a great kid to know! He likes to help others and is known to be polite. Dakota loves listening to music to make his day better. Pokémon cards are well-liked by this teen, and he tries to catch them all.
Dakota’s favorite food and drink are potato chips and a cold Mountain Dew. He aspires to become a welder when he grows up.
He is in the 10th grade.
Dakota would do best in a Christian family; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Dakota lives in Oklahoma. Child ID: 179776
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information a- bout waiting children, con- tact the Exchange at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.