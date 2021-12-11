...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range Foothills, and
central Laramie County including the cities of Laramie and
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Now until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. In addition, areas of blowing snow will also reduce
visibility to less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
This shoe fiend knows that you have to keep your kicks looking new! Paul, 10, appreciates looking his best, especially if it includes a pair of Fila shoes, his favorite brand. One of his most prized possessions is his diamond stud earrings, and he enjoys going shopping to keep his look on point.
Paul is also known for his athletic nature, and he likes playing soccer, football and basketball. Outside of the sports field, this guy also wants to get as many strikes in at the bowling alley as he can and thinks race cars are super cool.
Paul is a math whiz and has the uncanny ability to solve problems in his head; no paper necessary! Video games are one way that he chooses to wind down. In his eyes, dogs are the best animal, and Spiderman, the Incredible Hulk and Fortnight characters are all favorable to him.
Paul gravitates toward eating spicy foods. He also enjoys breakfast foods and chicken nuggets dunked in sweet-and-sour sauce. Paul is eager to find a space to call his own where he can have pets and join a soccer or basketball team.
This fourth-grader loves the color blue.
Paul would do best in a family with other children, where he can be the youngest; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He will need to remain in contact with his siblings following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Paul lives in Nevada. Child ID: 219310
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.