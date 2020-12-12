You’ve never met someone who loves cheeseburgers as much as Dagon! When he isn’t savoring a good meal, this fellow is playing Magic the Gathering.
Dagon, 14, is a huge fan of comics and also enjoys fashion. He is talented at drawing, and like other teens his age, enjoys spending downtime playing video games. Caring and empathetic, Dagon gets along well with peers and likes making friends. Red and blue are his favorite colors.
Dagon’s goal for the future includes “being happy with a family.” He is in the ninth grade, and thrives in small group settings.
Dagon would do best in a family in which he is the youngest child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. His worker remarks, “Dagon is really a great kid; he just needs someone willing to give him the time and attention he deserves.”
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Dagon lives in Wyoming. Child ID: 218132
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 1-800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.