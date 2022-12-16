A Child Waits 12-16-22: Faith

Faith

Get to know the independent and determined Faith, age 5! This happy-go-lucky girl loves interacting with other kids and makes friends easily.

A perfect day for Faith is spent outside riding her bike and going for walks. Faith has a sense of humor and makes up jokes. She likes to play in the water with bubbles, loves building with mega blocks and being a mommy to her baby dolls.


