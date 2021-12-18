Meet Arielle, 14, a happy teenager with a positive disposition. A social girl who likes to have fun with her friends and peers, her motto in life is always striving to be her best self!
Arielle relishes one-on-one time with the adults in her life. While practicing her makeup skills, one might find her using lots of sparkles or sticking to palettes with purple, pink and turquoise. Arielle enjoys passing the time by doing TikTok challenges or TikTok dances. She looks up to actress and rapper Sky Katz.
Some well-liked hobbies of Arielle’s include reading, dancing, cooking, baking and jumping on the trampoline. Riding her bike or scooter are also some outdoor activities she delights in. Chicken nuggets are her favorite food, and she is fond of cats. Arielle aspires to be on Disney Channel or become a YouTube influencer; she is also OK with becoming a trending social media star!
She is in the ninth grade.
Arielle needs to remain in contact with her brother following placement. She would do best in a two-parent family in which she can be the youngest or only child in the home. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Arielle lives in Utah. Child ID: 185977.
