Spicy Takis disappear quickly in front of Rickey! Whether playing or cheering on his favorite team, the L.A. Lakers, this guy loves basketball.
Rickey, 14, also enjoys playing football. Possessing an unmatchable speed would sure take Rickey’s game to the next level if he were suddenly to have superpowers. He is fond of German Shepherds and favors the color red.
When asked about his talents, making friends was the top pick of Rickey’s. He does well with peers and adults. Showing respect is important to him, and those who know him best remark that he is also a sweet young man.
Rickey enjoys attending church and reading the Bible. When he grows up, he aspires to have a family of his own and support them with his career as a principal or a shooting guard for the L.A. Lakers.
He is in the eighth grade and enjoys online schooling.
Rickey would do best in a Christian family with pets; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He will need to remain in contact with his biological family following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Rickey lives in Missouri. Child ID: 221270
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.