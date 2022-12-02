A Child Waits 12-2-22: Finnley

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH.
* WHERE...Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Finnley, 16, is regarded for his big imagination and loves being active. Baseball and karate are a few ways he enjoys getting his energy out. He often suggests playing tag, too, and games are a huge hit with him.
Finnley also loves swimming. Manga club and anime are of interest to him, as well as LEGOs and puzzles. Finnley adores cats and dogs. When he needs to escape somewhere else, he can be found reading books.
Movies are another way Finnley likes to relax. He delights in being in the company of others, and has positive relationships with adults and peers.
English and being a member of the orchestra are things this 10th grader appreciates about school.
Finnley would do best in a family in which he is the oldest. He has significant connections to maintain following placement. Finnley yearns to find permanency and a place where he belongs.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Finnley lives in Utah. Child ID: 341424
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible, and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.