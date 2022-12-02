A Child Waits 12-2-22: Finnley

Finnley

Finnley, 16, is regarded for his big imagination and loves being active. Baseball and karate are a few ways he enjoys getting his energy out. He often suggests playing tag, too, and games are a huge hit with him.

Finnley also loves swimming. Manga club and anime are of interest to him, as well as LEGOs and puzzles. Finnley adores cats and dogs. When he needs to escape somewhere else, he can be found reading books.


