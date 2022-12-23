...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Rourke’s unique interests include retro video games and comics! Known for his artistic nature, one of his favorite pastimes involves making costumes and creating characters.
Rourke, 13, enjoys being intentional and thoughtful with each creation, drawing them out first, and considering the materials to purchase to make them come to life. His art is not just for him; he enjoys giving his art to others and makes trades often.
Those who know Rourke best remark that he is a sweet kid who always thinks of others and is polite toward adults. This chatterbox makes friends wherever he goes.
Rourke is now in the sixth grade.
All family types will be considered for Rourke. He will need to maintain contact with his sibling following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Rourke lives in Colorado. Child ID: 341775
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible, and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.