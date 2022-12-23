A Child Waits 12-23-22: Rourke

Rourke’s unique interests include retro video games and comics! Known for his artistic nature, one of his favorite pastimes involves making costumes and creating characters.

Rourke, 13, enjoys being intentional and thoughtful with each creation, drawing them out first, and considering the materials to purchase to make them come to life. His art is not just for him; he enjoys giving his art to others and makes trades often.

