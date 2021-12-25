...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED FOR THE MOUNTAINS TODAY THROUGH THIS
MORNING...
...Winter conditions for Cheyenne, Laramie, I-80 Summit, Buford
and Vedauwoo this Morning...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Periods of heavy Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph may produce blowing
snow and lower visibility.
* WHERE...Cheyenne and Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds to 30
mph will also produce some blowing snow and lower visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range,
South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County,
including Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, and Vedauwoo.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation.
If you have a passion for antique cars, Jumyrian, 16, is a kindred spirit! This young fellow has an affinity for chrome, Chevys, Fords and the classics they made. Black is Jumyrian’s best-liked color, and he loves playing video games. Fortnite and Minecraft currently top his list.
A budding cook, Jumyrian enjoys learning how to create delicious dishes. When he isn’t cooking, sitting down for a meal of fried chicken is sure to hit the spot. When he’s an adult, he can see himself as a sanitation worker.
Jumyrian is described as a loyal youth who enjoys helping others and always tries his best. He has good relationships with parent figures and appreciates his friendships with peers.
He is in the sixth grade.
Jumyrian would do best in a family living in a more urban area; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He has significant connections he will need to maintain following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Jumyrian lives in Missouri. Child ID: 223719
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.