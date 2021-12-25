A Child Waits – Jumyrain

Jumyrain

If you have a passion for antique cars, Jumyrian, 16, is a kindred spirit! This young fellow has an affinity for chrome, Chevys, Fords and the classics they made. Black is Jumyrian’s best-liked color, and he loves playing video games. Fortnite and Minecraft currently top his list.

A budding cook, Jumyrian enjoys learning how to create delicious dishes. When he isn’t cooking, sitting down for a meal of fried chicken is sure to hit the spot. When he’s an adult, he can see himself as a sanitation worker.

Jumyrian is described as a loyal youth who enjoys helping others and always tries his best. He has good relationships with parent figures and appreciates his friendships with peers.

He is in the sixth grade.

Jumyrian would do best in a family living in a more urban area; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He has significant connections he will need to maintain following placement.

Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Jumyrian lives in Missouri. Child ID: 223719

Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.

An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.

For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus