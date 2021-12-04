...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, East
Platte County, Converse County Lower Elevations, Shirley
Basin, Central Carbon County and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Artistic and creative, meet Savana, 13! All creatures great and small are welcome around this girl. Along with her passion for animals is a passion for art. Purple is her first choice for her favorite color. If it is her turn to pick the day’s activities, Savana probably will choose an activity involving water, as she loves swimming.
She is known to be a kind and caring child who does well with adults and peers. She is now in the seventh grade.
Savana would do best in a family with a mom and a dad; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. She will need to remain in contact with her siblings following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Savana lives in Colorado. Child ID: 329154
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.