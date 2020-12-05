Get to know more about Kimberly, 14, who likes to go by Kim. She is a sweet and nurturing youth who is known to take others under her wing. She values her close friendships and has a kind disposition.
Cheerleading and gymnastics fill up her free time. Kim adores animals, purple tones and eating at McDonald’s. She enjoys connecting with adults one-on-one.
Science is this eighth grader’s favorite subject.
Kim would do best in a Christian family with a mom and a dad, in which there are pets in the home; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. She will need to remain in contact with her siblings following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Kim lives in Oklahoma. Child ID: 182466
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For additional information, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.