A Child Waits 2-10-23: Spencer

Spencer, 17, values spending time with others. This teen is known for his polite nature and fun sense of humor.

Video games and watching television are well-enjoyed activities for Spencer. When he needs a relaxing venture, he turns to listen to music. Fishing and swimming are two water sports he also likes doing. Dogs are Spencer’s favorite animal.

