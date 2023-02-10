A Child Waits 2-10-23: Spencer

Spencer, 17, values spending time with others. This teen is known for his polite nature and fun sense of humor.
Video games and watching television are well-enjoyed activities for Spencer. When he needs a relaxing venture, he turns to listen to music. Fishing and swimming are two water sports he also likes doing. Dogs are Spencer’s favorite animal.
Adults who take the time to provide guidance to him are sure to find this teen amiable. Spencer hopes to have a career in law enforcement when he is older. He is now in the 10th grade.
Spencer would do best in a family with pets, in which he can be the youngest child in the home. He has significant connections to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Spencer lives in Utah. Child ID: 221035
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible, and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.