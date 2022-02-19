...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie
County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Emily, 13, loves to make people laugh and smile! She enjoys collecting blankets, stuffed animals and cups, all making up her current bevy. Collectables like Squinkies are a favorite for Emily.
When the sun is shining, this girl is sure to request to stay outdoors. Camping, swimming and fishing are just a smattering of the fresh air activities Emily loves. She appreciates reading and music, and it is said that she is a talented singer. Emily likes playing video games on the Wii if she has screen time. Staying active with sports is sure to bring out her smile. Cheerleading, soccer and softball are her favorites to participate in.
Emily thinks that koalas are the cutest animals, and Disney characters Cinderella and Lila are well-liked. Pasta, lasagna, cheeseburgers and sweets are foods she favors eating, and she recently discovered how amazing smoothies are; there have been many requests to head to her favorite smoothie spot for a drink to sip on.
Emily has positive relationships with adults and peers. She is also known to be a great helper with younger children.
Emily is now in the eighth grade.
All family types will be considered. Emily hopes to have a family with pets and siblings. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Emily lives in Missouri. Child ID: 337961
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.