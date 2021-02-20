With a curious nature, Thomas, 14, yearns to understand how things work. When he isn’t tinkering to learn their inner workings, this teen enjoys reading. Thomas has a penchant for plant care and being in the outdoors.
Playing sports is also a fun way for this energetic boy to spend the day. If the weather allows for indoor activities only, Thomas is keen on playing board games.
A trip to the Golden Corral so he can dine on all his favorites at once is a sure-fire way to put a grin on his face. Blue and red are his best-liked colors. Thomas thrives on attention from adults, and those who know him best remark that he is a sweet and funny child who is a quick learner.
He is in the seventh grade.
Thomas will need to remain in contact with his brother following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Thomas lives in Utah. Child ID: 173479
