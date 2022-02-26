This girl with a huge heart and winning smile is Hazel, 19. She has an interest in art and fashion design and wants to learn more about creating things. Since Hazel likes red, blue and purple, they are sure to show up in her creations.
With her huge heart and a strong sense of helping, Hazel is interested in working with others in a job that helps out those who need it. Like other teens her age, she appreciates the freedom of choices that come with it. Hazel has healthy relationships with adults and gets along well with peers.
This teen is now in the 12th grade and is a driven student who does well academically. Hazel gets excited when it is time for her catering class. Hazel lives in Colorado. Child ID: 120436
She would do best in a family with a single mom, in which she is the only child in the home; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. Hazel has significant connections to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
