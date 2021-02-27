Tinkering with electronics is Rafael’s definition of fun. One of his favorite things to take apart and learn about is speakers. When he isn’t figuring out their inner working, Rafael enjoys talking about speakers and how they function.
Cars, Hot Wheels and the “Fast and the Furious” movies are sure to lead to hours of conversation and fun. Playing board games, basketball and with LEGO bricks is also enjoyable for him to pass the time. Some of Rafael’s other interests are Pokémon and riding his bike.
He gets along well with peers and adults.
Rafael, 15, is said to be a very sweet kiddo, and he loves being a cat caretaker. He is in the eighth grade.
Rafael would do best in a family with a mom and a dad, with pets, in which he can be the only child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types.
He will need to remain in contact with his siblings and aunt following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption- related services. Rafael lives in Missouri. Child ID: 254574
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary.
In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future online at www.raisethefuture.org.
For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 1-800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child.
Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or go online to www.wyomingcs.org.