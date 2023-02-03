A Child Waits 2-3-23: Denzel

Get to know more about Denzel, 12. He is known to be creative and put on a show. He loves having an audience and making people laugh and is said to have a contagious smile.
Denzel enjoys being active by playing sports. He is fond of swimming, soccer and football. Denzel enjoys games and other outdoor activities, and his favorite color is blue. He happily eats most things, but hamburgers are his number one choice!
Those who know Denzel best remark that he is likable, outgoing, funny and engaging. He especially appreciates attention from adults. Denzel is interested in cooking and loves to be a helper in the kitchen.
As a fifth-grader, P.E. is the highlight of Denzel’s day.
All family types will be considered. Denzel has significant connections to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Denzel lives in Missouri. Child ID: 216107
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
