A Child Waits 2-3-23: Denzel

Get to know more about Denzel, 12. He is known to be creative and put on a show. He loves having an audience and making people laugh and is said to have a contagious smile.

Denzel enjoys being active by playing sports. He is fond of swimming, soccer and football. Denzel enjoys games and other outdoor activities, and his favorite color is blue. He happily eats most things, but hamburgers are his number one choice!

