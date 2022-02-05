...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte and Central Laramie Counties including
Wheatland and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...11 PM MST this evening until 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Nickolas, 12, who likes to go by “Nick,” enjoys being outdoors! Luckily, he lives in Colorado, where he can find the perfect hiking trails whenever he feels the need to be outside.
Indoors or outside, Nick is keen on playing sports. Making paper airplanes is this active child’s favorite thing to do. Nick is fascinated by all things space and could spend hours talking about all the factoids he knows on the subject.
Watching television is one way he enjoys relaxing, with music also being on the list, especially hip-hop and rap. Bacon and spicy food are a hit with Nick, who favors blue hues. Making others laugh is sure to elevate his mood, and he enjoys one-on-one time with adults. Nick appreciates having age-appropriate independence, like taking the dog on a walk.
As a sixth grader, science is his best-liked class.
Nick is a member of the Oglala Sioux tribe. His caseworker will consider all family types, regardless of American Indian status. He would do best in a family where he is the youngest or only child; however, all family types will be considered.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Nick lives in Colorado. Child ID: 220711
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child's birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.