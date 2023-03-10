A Child Waits 3-10-23: Benjamin

Benjamin

Benjamin, who likes to go by “Ben,” is an outdoorsman. From spending an afternoon on the bank casting his line to catch his share of fish to spending a day poolside and splashing in the pool, he appreciates it all.

A sports fan, Ben, 16. is sure to be down for watching or playing basketball and football. Technology is fascinating to this fellow, and he enjoys relaxing by playing video games. Blue is his best-liked color. Ben has close, treasured friendships, and he does well with adults.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus