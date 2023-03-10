A Child Waits 3-10-23: Benjamin

Benjamin, who likes to go by “Ben,” is an outdoorsman. From spending an afternoon on the bank casting his line to catch his share of fish to spending a day poolside and splashing in the pool, he appreciates it all.
A sports fan, Ben, 16. is sure to be down for watching or playing basketball and football. Technology is fascinating to this fellow, and he enjoys relaxing by playing video games. Blue is his best-liked color. Ben has close, treasured friendships, and he does well with adults.
Math is this ninth grader’s bright spot in the school day.
Ben would do best in a family with a mom and a dad, in which he is the only child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He will need to remain in contact with his siblings following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Ben lives in Missouri. Child ID: 333954
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible, and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.