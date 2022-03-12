...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. Winds
will increase overnight and into the early to midday hours
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a high risk for blow overs.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds paired with a fresh snowpack
could lead to areas of blowing snow and reductions to
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Kind and thoughtful are two qualities that make Jayden, 11, a wonderful kiddo! Perhaps it is the spotted color of their coat or that they are the fastest land mammal; whatever the reason, cheetahs are his favorite animal.
Jayden is said to be a good artist, and blue is likely to show up often in his creations. Pizza doesn’t stand a chance when this hungry guy needs to fuel up, and he thinks Superman is the coolest hero in the universe. Flying would be Jayden’s choice for powers. Basketball is one way to fill up his free time, along with playing video games and watching YouTube.
Jayden makes friends easily and is a fantastic leader among his peers. He also has positive interactions with adults. Becoming a video game influencer is Jayden’s plan for the future.
This smart fellow is now in the sixth grade. Lunch is the part of the day he looks forward to most.
All family types will be considered. Jayden will need to remain in contact with his sisters following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Jayden lives in Nevada. Child ID: 202997.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.