This girl with a goofy and funny personality is Savannah. Making others laugh is just one of her talents. Savannah, 15, is also keen on drawing, coloring and crafts; she loves art. A fan of music, she especially likes pop and rock genres.
Like other teens her age, social media and Netflix are fun activities for her free time. Mexican food and pizza are the go-to choices when it is Savannah’s turn to pick dinner. She has a kind and sweet demeanor, and she gets along well with almost everyone she meets.
While she doesn’t know her major quite yet, Savannah wishes to attend college. She is now in the eighth grade.
Savannah is a member of an American Indian tribe. Her caseworker will consider all family type,s regardless of American Indian status. She would do best in a family with two parents or a single mom.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Savannah lives in Oklahoma. Child ID: 227724
