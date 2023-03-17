A Child Waits 3-17-23: Chelsea

Time in the great outdoors makes the perfect day for 9-year-old Chelsea! It doesn’t matter if that means going on a walk, playing at the park or just spending time outside; she loves to soak up the fresh air!
This sweet and affectionate child adores sensory activities like jumping on the trampoline, playing in the water and bouncing on her hopper ball. The feeling of a brush running through her hair is calming to Chelsea. She loves animals and enjoys riding horses, her best-liked animal.
Playing with dolls is also a well-liked activity for this independent girl. When she needs a snack, Jell-O, chips, McDonald’s French fries, and candy are her go-to asks for a fill-up. Chelsea thrives when receiving attention and comfort from adults.
She is now in the third grade and enjoys going to school.
All family types will be considered for Chelsea. She has significant connections she will need to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Chelsea lives in Utah. Child ID: 216573
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible, and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.