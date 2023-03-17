A Child Waits 3-17-23: Chelsea

Time in the great outdoors makes the perfect day for 9-year-old Chelsea! It doesn’t matter if that means going on a walk, playing at the park or just spending time outside; she loves to soak up the fresh air!

This sweet and affectionate child adores sensory activities like jumping on the trampoline, playing in the water and bouncing on her hopper ball. The feeling of a brush running through her hair is calming to Chelsea. She loves animals and enjoys riding horses, her best-liked animal.

