For this skilled writer, English class is enjoyable – especially writing stories! Aniya, 10, loves dancing and going swimming. She is always up for a camping trip and likes going on bike rides.
Another creative outlet for Aniya is helping with cooking, and she delights in getting to dig into the final product. Soccer is one sport that she hopes to try soon. Smart and silly, Aniya appreciates spending time with peers and has some positive relationships with adults in her life. Her confidence grows with each passing day, and she takes pride in her appearance.
This fifth grader earns As and Bs. Math is Aniya’s strength, and she is serious about her schoolwork.
All family types will be considered for Aniya. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Aniya lives in Missouri. Child ID: 339035
