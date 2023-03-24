A Child Waits 3-24-23: Xane

Xane, 9, wants to grow up to test video games for a living! Minecraft is his favorite; he can spend chunks of time detailing his biome using different mods, and knows that a pickaxe is vital for anything in the game.
Toy trains, cars and drones are also of huge entertainment to Xane. In fact, he happily chats about his knowledge of trains to whoever is eager to hear. Gobbling up pizza is sure to happen when served for a meal, and he enjoys eating Skittles for a treat now and again. If allowed to choose a superpower, Xane ponders how cool super strength or flying would be.
Piano is a passion of this young fellow, who is said to catch on quickly to how it works. Xane appreciates adults who take time to notice his interests and participate in them with him. He enjoys his friends at school and can form tight bonds with adults. If video game testing doesn’t work out, his backup choice is becoming a video game designer.
As a third-grader, Xane is keen on learning math and reading. He often seeks out math activities for fun!
All family types will be considered for Xane. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Xane lives in Colorado. Child ID: 330884
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.