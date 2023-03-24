A Child Waits 3-24-23: Xane

Xane

Xane, 9, wants to grow up to test video games for a living! Minecraft is his favorite; he can spend chunks of time detailing his biome using different mods, and knows that a pickaxe is vital for anything in the game.

Toy trains, cars and drones are also of huge entertainment to Xane. In fact, he happily chats about his knowledge of trains to whoever is eager to hear. Gobbling up pizza is sure to happen when served for a meal, and he enjoys eating Skittles for a treat now and again. If allowed to choose a superpower, Xane ponders how cool super strength or flying would be.

