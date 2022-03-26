Getting drenched in the Colorado sun and fresh air is Zilan’s ideal day. Being outdoors is the beginning of a fun day for this fellow; he adores having fun while playing outside. From running and playing tag or exploring the jungle gym, Zilan, 13, relishes it all.
When he needs a rest, constructing with LEGO bricks can take up heaps of his free time. Zilan is keen on playing video games and watching animal clips on YouTube. He has positive relationships with adults, and has a bond with his foster dad.
He is in the fifth grade.
Zilan is a member of the Caddo Nation, and would do best in a family in which he is the youngest child; however, his caseworker will consider all family types, regardless of American Indian status. He will need to remain in contact with his brother following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Zilan lives in Colorado. Child ID: 212610
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.