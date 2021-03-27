Hunter, 12, and Allie, 9, dream of a pet to call their own.
Figuring out how things work is a top priority for the inquisitive Hunter. Making LEGO board games and playing on his favorite game console are a couple of ways that he enjoys his days. Hunter often takes pride in his construction creations and loves taking the time to show them off. After a long day of building, pizza, cheeseburgers or a PB&J are sure to give him fuel to build his next project.
Those who know Hunter best describe him as a loving and affectionate child who thrives on structure, who gets along well with peers and adults. Hunter aspires to be a firefighter or police officer when he is older. This sixth grader earns As and Bs.
Move over Jackson Pollack; there is a new artist in town. For Allie, showing off her latest artistic endeavors brings a smile to her face. When she isn’t creating art, Allie loves playing games and being a role model to peers. Pink is the coolest color in her book, and she loves pizza, cheeseburgers and fries.
Allie gets along well with others and enjoys spending time with trusted adults. For now, becoming a veterinarian sounds cool in her book. As a second grader, Allie is proud of the As and Bs she earns.
Hunter and Allie would do best in a family with a mom and a dad; however, their caseworker will consider all family types. These siblings enjoy attending church. We will only accept inquiries on the sibling pair, as they will be placed together. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Hunter and Allie live in Missouri. Child ID: 209280 and 209281.
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or go online to www.wyomingcs.org.