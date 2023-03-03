A Child Waits 3-3-23: Erica

Sailor Moon, Totoro, Aang and Goku are all familiar names to this devoted anime fan! Erica, 14, loves listening to music and relishes singing and dancing in her room. It should be no surprise that she finds joy in participating in the choir at school.

Erica’s favorite color combination is black and white, and she is skilled at drawing. All animals are welcome around her, but she has a particular fondness for dogs and cats. Pizza is her go-to for an easy meal choice.

