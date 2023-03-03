A Child Waits 3-3-23: Erica

Sailor Moon, Totoro, Aang and Goku are all familiar names to this devoted anime fan! Erica, 14, loves listening to music and relishes singing and dancing in her room. It should be no surprise that she finds joy in participating in the choir at school.
Erica’s favorite color combination is black and white, and she is skilled at drawing. All animals are welcome around her, but she has a particular fondness for dogs and cats. Pizza is her go-to for an easy meal choice.
Erica is known for her good sense of humor and sunny disposition. Conversations with others that have shared interests are sure to last a long time. A social child, she enjoys opportunities to interact with people. Erica can see herself creating her own anime series in which she writes and illustrates an adventure of her making.
She is now in the ninth grade.
Erica would do best in a family with two moms, a mom and a dad, or a single mom living in a more urban area, where she can be the only child; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. She hopes to have pets in her home. Erica has significant connections to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Erica lives in Nevada. Child ID: 334684
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.