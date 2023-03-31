A Child Waits 3-31-23: Heavenly

Heavenly

People who are funny and love being jokesters are welcome around Heavenly, 14. Laughing is something this girl loves to do.

Heavenly also appreciates creating arts and crafts and surfing social media. Like other children her age, any time that she can be with her friends is an opportunity she doesn’t want to miss. This gal enjoys riding her bike and stopping by Chick-Fil-A for a bite to eat. She loves animals; dogs are Heavenly’s favorite furry pal, and she picks pink and gold colors first.

