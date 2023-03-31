A Child Waits 3-31-23: Heavenly

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
People who are funny and love being jokesters are welcome around Heavenly, 14. Laughing is something this girl loves to do.
Heavenly also appreciates creating arts and crafts and surfing social media. Like other children her age, any time that she can be with her friends is an opportunity she doesn’t want to miss. This gal enjoys riding her bike and stopping by Chick-Fil-A for a bite to eat. She loves animals; dogs are Heavenly’s favorite furry pal, and she picks pink and gold colors first.
This outgoing and friendly girl says attending church is important to her. Heavenly is great at doing hair and makeup, and can see herself as a cosmetologist when she is grown. She has positive relationships with peers and is protective and loyal toward younger and differently abled children.
She is now in the eighth grade and likes writing.
Heavenly would do best in a Christian family with a mom and a dad in which she is the youngest child; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. She hopes to have pets in her home.
Heavenly will need to remain in contact with her siblings. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Heavenly lives in Nevada. Child ID: 169962
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible, and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.