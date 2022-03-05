...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie County Wyoming including Cheyenne...Nebraska
Panhandle Counties to include Alliance...
Hemingford...Bridgeport...Sidney and Kimball.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Arayanna, 16, and Drake, 15, want to live happily.
Arayanna has a signature sunny personality! This gal has a set of pipes on her, and one of her favorite things to do is share her voice with others. Singing in the school choir is always a delight to Arayanna. Acting is another passion, and she enjoys her theater class. Purple is her most liked color, and reading minds would be the superpower of her choosing. Aryanna’s favorite food is pizza. This social teen seems to be able to get along with everybody. Arayanna’s dreams for the future include attending college. She is doing well academically in the 10th grade.
Drake thinks having laser eyes would be right up his alley! When he isn’t thinking of all the cool things to do with laser eyes, this kiddo is thinking about video games. Drake is fond of computers and would tell you that his favorite time during the school day is lunch. McDonald’s is one of his preferred places to grab a bite to eat. To Drake, blue and black are the most rad colors. Those who know him best remark that he is a positive child who does well with adults and peers. He can see himself working with computers when he is grown. Drake is now in the ninth grade.
If you can provide Arayanna and Drake the love, connection, support and permanency they deserve to have together, you are urged to inquire. They have significant connections they will need to maintain following placement. We will only accept inquiries on the pair of siblings, as they will be placed together. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Arayanna and Drake live in Utah. Child ID: 227594
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.