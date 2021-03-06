Silly with a great sense of humor is the best way to describe Natasha, 14.
Pop music puts this girl in a good mood, and she adores animals. Being outside is where she enjoys being most, and she is fond of hiking. Cooking and baking are among her passions, and she is working on perfecting her favorite treats: cookies and cakes.
Natasha gets along well with peers, and is open with trusted adults. This girl knows she still has time to decide on her future career goals.
School is considered a strength for Natasha. She is in the eighth grade and enjoys reading.
Natasha would do best in a family living in a more urban area with pets in which she can be the only child in the home; however, her caseworker will consider all family types.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Natasha lives in Colorado. Child ID: 205262
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org.
For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 1-800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or go online to www.wyomingcs.org.