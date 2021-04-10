Take a moment to learn more about Charles, 12, who likes to go by Charlie. This fella enjoys playing indoors, and one of his favorite toys are his cars.
Charlie can entertain himself for hours with his toys and enjoys being around his peers. Those who know him best boast about his “cute sense of humor,” with a good imagination. Charlie is interested in new things and enjoys watching “Blue’s Clues” during his screen time. He favors the color green. Charlie enjoys showing affection and asking for hugs from his foster parents and likes attention from adults.
This well-liked child is now in the fifth grade.
Charlie would do best in a family living in a more urban area; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Charlies lives in Colorado. Child ID: 177196
