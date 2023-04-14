A Child Waits: Alexsis-Valerie

Alexsis-Valerie

Alexsis-Valerie, 13, who likes to go by “Missy,” fancies dancing. She loves to spin and twirl around her room.

Playing basketball and riding her bike are two ways Missy appreciates staying busy. Any car ride stopping at McDonald’s will surely be a hit for this girl. She also favors honey-roasted chicken.

