Alexsis-Valerie, 13, who likes to go by “Missy,” fancies dancing. She loves to spin and twirl around her room.
Playing basketball and riding her bike are two ways Missy appreciates staying busy. Any car ride stopping at McDonald’s will surely be a hit for this girl. She also favors honey-roasted chicken.
Missy enjoys painting or drawing when the clouds are out, with teal appearing in many of her creations. She is a budding cook in the kitchen, and is open to trying new things. Unicorns and horses are near and dear to Missy’s heart. Being invisible would be the only superpower that this girl hopes to possess.
Missy gets along well with her peers and is described as a great child with a lot to offer. She dreams of the day when she can add M.D. to the end of her name!
This bright and polite girl is in the sixth grade. Reading is one of her strengths, and her computer course is her best-liked class.
Missy’s LDS faith is important to her, and she would like a family that can support her in this. She has significant connections to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Missy lives in Utah. Child ID: 222247
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.