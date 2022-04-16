...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
The New England Patriots have one more in the cheering section with Johnathon, 13. On top of watching football, this athlete also enjoys honing his skills on the field.
Johnathon has a fantastic imagination that he likes using in his writing and drawing. Hagrid, Ron, Hermione and Harry are all well-loved characters, as he is a huge fan of the Harry Potter series. Dogs and horses are Johnathon’s favorite animals, and black, blue and red are his top three colors. If able to pick superpowers, this teen thinks teleporting or Hulk-like strength would be so cool.
Camping and video games are just a few more interests of Johnathon’s. Pizza and cake are the perfect treats when he needs refueling. Johnathon enjoys his interactions with older peers.
This bright seventh grader does well in school and is a strong mathematician.
Johnathon would do best in a Christian family with a mom and a dad in which he could be the youngest or only child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. Johnathon hopes to have pets in his family. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Johnathon lives in Missouri. Child ID: 327997
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.