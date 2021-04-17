When summer is in full swing, Jordan, 13, is as happy as a clam! For this active kiddo, being outdoors is a fundamental part of his happiness. Jordan spends hours fishing and going on hikes. A sports-oriented person, he has enjoyed playing on basketball and football teams.
Jordan thinks Baby Yoda is the cutest thing, and he has an affinity for superheroes. He is a big fan of dogs and the color blue. Takis are sure to disappear in the blink of an eye when Jordan is nearby. When indoor play is the only option, video games are this kiddo’s top choice. Those who know him best remark that he has a kind heart and is loving toward those around him. Outgoing and funny, he makes good connections with peers and adults. Jordan’s deepest wish for the future is to be part of a family and live a “normal life.”
He is now in the sixth grade and enjoys PE the most.
Jordan would do best in a family with a mom and a dad, with pets, in which he can be the only child; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Jordan lives in Wyoming. Child ID: 173422
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.