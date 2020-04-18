Caring for animals is one of Maesa’s greatest strengths. This bright, compassionate and kind young lady is keen on volunteering at the zoo and caring for her rabbit.
Staying active is important to Maesa, and her mood is elevated when she is shopping, coloring or keeping her journal up to date. She is also keen on activities like jewelry making and attending church.
Maesa, 15, says her favorite time of day is late afternoon, when school is out. A hamburger and fries or a slice of pizza always fill her appetite when she’s hungry. Maesa loves the color purple and wishes to create “peace all over” if she had any superpowers. She appreciates making new friends.
She is now in the ninth grade.
All family types will be considered for Maesa. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Maesa lives in Oklahoma. Child ID: 212968
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.