Alexandra, 14, is a great teen to know. An active child, she enjoys staying busy with soccer, swimming and dancing, all being top contenders for her attention.
Alexandra has a huge appetite for reading. If she needs some relaxation time, she may just turn to watch YouTube videos. Alexandra loves having people around her and having attention showered on her; she is known for her fantastic sense of humor and loves trying new things, and can “roll with the punches.”
Cooking class and reading are well-liked aspects of her eighth-grade year.
If your family can provide Alexandra with the support, understanding, love and guidance she deserves, you are urged to inquire. She hopes to have pets in her placement, and would like her home to be fluent in Spanish, if possible.
Alexandra has significant connections she will need to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Alexandra lives in Utah. Child ID: 327950
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.