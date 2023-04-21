Jeremiah - A Child Waits

Jeremiah

 Colleen Baz

Jeremiah, 16, often makes people laugh with his dry sense of humor. A perfect day for him is spent going on a walk and then visiting the mall. When he gets home, you may find him snuggled up with a book or exploring his creativity through drawing.

Jeremiah loves all kinds of food, but Hispanic food and boba tea are top-notch. Green, blue, black and red are just a few colors he is drawn to. Jeremiah is adventurous and likes to try out different social spaces and activities. From people who know him best, this teen is resilient, resourceful, pleasant and happy. He can make healthy connections and foster relationships.

