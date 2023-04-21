Jeremiah, 16, often makes people laugh with his dry sense of humor. A perfect day for him is spent going on a walk and then visiting the mall. When he gets home, you may find him snuggled up with a book or exploring his creativity through drawing.
Jeremiah loves all kinds of food, but Hispanic food and boba tea are top-notch. Green, blue, black and red are just a few colors he is drawn to. Jeremiah is adventurous and likes to try out different social spaces and activities. From people who know him best, this teen is resilient, resourceful, pleasant and happy. He can make healthy connections and foster relationships.
Jeremiah identifies as Russian Orthodox and enjoys going to church.
This 11th-grader has great relationships with students and staff and enjoys attending school daily. History is his favorite subject.
Jeremiah would do best in a family with a mom and a dad; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He has significant connections to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Jeremiah lives in Colorado. Child ID: 181204
