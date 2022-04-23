...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts above 65 mph.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
For Zachary, 15, a day well spent includes flexing his creative muscles. The performing arts is where he feels comfortable. Zachary loves music and belting out tunes whenever he can. Dancing is also another interest of his.
When he needs a break from the spotlight, Zachary can’t wait to hit the skate park for an afternoon of kick-flips and ollies on his skateboard. He thinks black is the coolest color, and he likes chowing down on cheese pizza. Zachary is also known for his funny side.
He is now in the ninth grade.
Zachary would do best in a family with a dad, in which he can be the only child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He will need to remain in contact with his siblings following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Zachary lives in Colorado. Child ID: 125877
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.