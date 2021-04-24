Matthew, 10, delights in opportunities to make new friends! For this kid, there is nothing better than a day spent outside. Playing with cars is one of his favorite ways to pass his time, and he enjoys creating art. Matthew delights in eating pizza and likes the color blue best.
He is a hardworking fourth grader.
All family types will be considered for Matthew. He will need to remain in contact with his sister following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Matthew lives in Nevada. Child ID: 214495
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 1-800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 3 07-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.