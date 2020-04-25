Erik, 15, is a great sports player! Football and soccer are his top choices to play, and he is said to be a hard worker. When he needs some chill time, video games or reading are some of his favorite things.
He is doing well in his ninth-grade year.
Erik would do best in a family in which he is the only child in the home. He will need to remain in contact with his aunt and uncle following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Erick lives in Utah. Child ID: 211874
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.