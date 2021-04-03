Alex, 14, is a talkative child. For this fellow, sports are the order for the day. He loves basketball and football. Whenever Alex has an opportunity to throw and catch a ball, he is sure to be in a good mood.
He does well with establishing relationships with adults and enjoys engaging with others.
He is in the seventh grade.
Alex would do best in a family in which he can be the only child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He will need to remain in contact with his siblings following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Alex lives in Colorado. Child ID: 171775
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 1-800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or go online to www.wyoming cs.org.