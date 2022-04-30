Ariah, 16, has a kind heart. Her favorite way to use her kindness is by caring for animals, and she previously volunteered at an animal shelter.
Ariah delights in playing soccer and going for a swim. Like others her age, makeup is a process she enjoys figuring out. Seeing the shenanigans that Stitch gets into with his pal Lilo is probably why Ariah finds his character so endearing. A social girl, she is said to be articulate and open to talking; she does well with adults.
Ariah appreciates a tidy room, and likes dark gray and yellow best. When asked about her favorite dish, there was plenty to choose from: all Mexican food, anything spicy, raspberries, strawberries, Takis, gum, blue raspberry Slurpees, but never squash. While still nailing down the specifics, Ariah is eager to get a job to earn money.
This intelligent 10th grader is a social butterfly. Ariah is excited about her ceramics class!
Ariah would do best in a family with two moms or two dads residing in a more urban area. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Ariah lives in Utah. Child ID: 330397
