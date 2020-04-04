Dalton, 16, loves to have fun! A friendly guy, he adores spending time outdoors, going on walks and gardening. Swimming and reading are other top hobbies for Dalton.
Being helpful and kind guides this fellow’s decision making, and he is known to care about doing the right thing. Dalton has a talented mind for technology and video games, and hopes to work in the IT field in the future. This teen is excited to learn how to drive and own a car.
He is doing well in school as a ninth-grader, and has positive interactions with others.
Dalton would do best in a two-parent Christian family with pets, who reside in an urban area; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He would like to remain in contact with his sister following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Dalton lives in Missouri. Child ID: 203981
This is a legal risk adoptive placement. Placement can only occur with an approved pre-adoptive foster family who intends to adopt the child if reunification is not possible and adoption becomes necessary. In legal risk placements, the rights of the child’s birth parents have not yet been voluntarily or involuntarily terminated.
Child profiles are provided by The Adoption Exchange at www.adoptex.org. For more information about waiting children, contact the Exchange at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.