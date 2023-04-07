This is the confident and active Javion, 14. He is sure to show off on his dirt bike that he loves to ride around and do flips and jumps.
Javion likes to play and watch basketball, too. Red is his most desired color, and he loves to eat. Javion enjoys going to fast-food restaurants like McDonald’s for a burger and French fries as a special treat. He appreciates most sports and will watch or talk about games. Tigers are his favorite animal, and flying would be a cool superpower if he could choose one. “Cobra Kai” is his favorite TV show.
Javion is well-mannered and respectful toward adults. He likes to take care of himself and pick out clothing and outfits. For his future, Javion dreams of starting his own business and making a lot of money.
He is in the ninth grade, and history is his favorite subject.
Javion would do best in a home that is in a more urban area. All family types will be considered for him. He has significant connections to maintain following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Javion lives in Missouri. Child ID: 348507
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.