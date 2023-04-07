A Child Waits, 4-7-23

Javion

This is the confident and active Javion, 14. He is sure to show off on his dirt bike that he loves to ride around and do flips and jumps.

Javion likes to play and watch basketball, too. Red is his most desired color, and he loves to eat. Javion enjoys going to fast-food restaurants like McDonald’s for a burger and French fries as a special treat. He appreciates most sports and will watch or talk about games. Tigers are his favorite animal, and flying would be a cool superpower if he could choose one. “Cobra Kai” is his favorite TV show.

