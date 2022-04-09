Get to know more about the charming and charismatic Matthew, 11. As much as he is charming, he is equally known for his kind demeanor and love of sharks. Blue is his favorite color, and he is said to be a skilled artist.
Matthew loves to play football and watch YouTube videos in his free time. He is even known to pick up a controller and play video games. Matthew idolizes Superman, and if able to choose powers, flying would be the ultimate choice. Chicken and pizza are a frequent ask when it comes to mealtime. He does well with younger-aged peers. Matthew dreams of spending the day on the beach and going to Disneyland.
He is now in the sixth grade. Matthew is always excited to learn science.
Matthew would do best in a family living in a more urban area, in which he is the youngest child in the home; however, his caseworker will consider all family types. He will need to remain in contact with his sister following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Matthew lives in Nevada. Child ID: 214495
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.