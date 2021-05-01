Outgoing, active and playful are just a few of her fantastic qualities: meet Josslyn! Outdoor activities are the highlight of her day, and she delights in swimming and going on drives in the car.
Josslyn, 13, enjoys sitting in her favorite cozy spot on the couch and watching movies. Crafts and singing are also of interest. Josslyn adores dogs and is said to have a great sense of humor.
She is doing well as an eighth grader.
Josslyn prefers a family with pets. If your family can provide the love, consistency and support that Josslyn deserves, you are urged to inquire. She will need to remain in contact with her grandparents following placement.
Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Josslyn lives in Utah. Child ID: 203065
Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org. For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 1-800-451-5246.
An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.
For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org.